Albany International Issues 2022 Sustainability Report

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) today published its 2022 Sustainability Report, which expands on the Company’s previous reporting and disclosures. This enhanced reporting reflects Albany International’s ongoing commitment to its three core sustainability pillars of: accountability for its role as an environmental steward, respect for its people and communities, and integrity in how the business is governed.

The 2022 Sustainability Report again includes disclosures according to Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards as well as Scope 1 and 2 emissions. The report also includes expanded demographic data disclosure for Albany International’s Board and staff and addresses additional sustainability elements most relevant to the Company’s stakeholders.

Bill Higgins, Albany International’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "As our company evolves we look forward to continued progress on environmental, social, and governance elements of sustainability, and we are committed to continuous improvement in quantifying our environmental footprint, setting meaningful long-term goals, and implementing programs to further reduce our environmental impact. Additionally this year’s report includes expanded discussion detailing our commitment to a people-first, inclusive, and high-engagement culture defined by mutual respect. Our 2022 Sustainability Report provides transparency on all these ongoing efforts and a baseline for future progress.”

Sustainability at Albany is overseen by the Board of Directors and led by the Sustainability Council with cross-functional representation across the company. Through the Company’s two businesses it also supports customers in their drive to create more sustainable processes and end products by reducing energy consumption, enhancing resource efficiency, and improving fuel efficiency. Through its Research & Technology and industry partnerships, Albany International continues to develop and bring to market innovative products and proprietary process technologies that align with customers’ evolving needs as demand for products with ever lower environmental footprints continues to increase.

The report is available for viewing and download at www.albint.com/sustainability.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed, consumable belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs more than 4,200 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

Disclaimers

Readers are cautioned that certain statements made by Albany International relating to sustainability and environmental, social and governance matters, including those included on its sustainability webpage or sustainability reporting (such statements, "Sustainability Statements”), may constitute "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act”). Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements may project, indicate or imply future results, events, performance or achievements, and such statements may contain the words "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "estimate,” "believe,” "will be,” "will continue,” "will likely result,” and similar expressions. In addition, any statement concerning future performance, ongoing strategies or prospects, and possible actions taken by Albany International are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Albany International’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. Developments in any of the risks or uncertainties facing Albany International, including those described in risk factors included in annual and quarterly reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) made by Albany International, could cause results to differ materially from results that have been or may be anticipated or projected. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and Albany International expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these statements to reflect any change in expectations or beliefs or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

The inclusion or absence of information in Albany International’s Sustainability Statements should not be construed to represent any belief regarding the materiality or financial impact of that information.

Sustainability Statements may be based on expectations and assumptions that are necessarily uncertain and may be prone to error or subject to misinterpretation given the long timelines involved and the lack of an established single approach to identifying, measuring and reporting on many sustainability matters. Calculations, statistics, and certain facts included in Sustainability Statements may be based on third-party information, current estimates, assumptions and projections and therefore subject to change. Albany International’s Sustainability Statements have not been externally assured or verified by independent third parties.

Albany International’s Sustainability Statements may contain links to other internet sites or references to third parties. Such links or references are not incorporated by reference into the applicable Sustainability Statement and Albany International cannot provide any assurance as to their accuracy.

These Sustainability Statements represent current Albany International policy and intent and are not intended to create legal rights or obligations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502006019/en/