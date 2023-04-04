Albany International Schedules Earnings Release Date

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will release 2023 first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 after the market close.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 26. Interested parties are encouraged to listen to the webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com.

Those without internet access may dial into the conference at 1-844-867-6169. Please provide your name, company, and access code 2475543 to the operator.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the website at approximately noon Eastern Time April 26.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed, consumable fabrics and process belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,200 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

