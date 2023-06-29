Albany International Schedules Earnings Release Date

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will release 2023 second-quarter financial results Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after the market close. The Company will host a webcast to discuss results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 27. Interested parties are encouraged to listen to the live webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.albint.com.

Interested parties may access dial information for the call by registering via web link here.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the website at approximately noon Eastern Time July 27, 2023.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed, consumable fabrics and process belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,200 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

