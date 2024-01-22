Albany International Schedules Earnings Release Date

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will release 2023 fourth-quarter and full year financial results Monday, February 26, 2024 after the market closes. The Company will host a webcast to discuss results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 27. Interested parties are encouraged to listen to the live webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.albint.com.

Interested parties may access dial information for the call by registering via web link here.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the website at approximately noon Eastern Time February 27, 2024.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process belts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 32 plants in 14 countries, employs approximately 5,600 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

