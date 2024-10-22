Albany International Schedules Earnings Release Date

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will release 2024 third-quarter results Wednesday, October 30, 2024 after the market closes. The Company will host a webcast to discuss results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Interested parties are encouraged to listen to the live webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.albint.com.

Interested parties may access dial-in information for the call by registering via web link here.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the website at approximately noon Eastern Time on October 31, 2024.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses.

Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed, consumable belts essential for the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel, pulp, non-wovens and a variety of other industrial applications.

Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms.

Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 32 facilities in 14 countries, employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol: AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

