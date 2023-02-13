|
13.02.2023 14:27:00
Albany International to Present at the Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense and Industrials Conference
Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Stephen Nolan, will speak at the Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense and Industrials Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.albint.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days following the event.
About Albany International Corp.
Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process belts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs more than 4,200 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005089/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Albany International Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.02.23
|Ausblick: Albany International gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
29.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Albany International legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.22
|Ausblick: Albany International mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Albany International Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Albany International Corp.
|109,79
|1,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schlussendlich unverändert -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Montag kaum verändert, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. Anleger an den US-Börsen wagten sich am Montag aus der Reserve. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart überwiegend aufwärts.