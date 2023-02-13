Albany International to Present at the Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense and Industrials Conference

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Stephen Nolan, will speak at the Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense and Industrials Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.albint.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days following the event.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process belts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs more than 4,200 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

