Albemarle Appoints Neal Sheorey As CFO

(RTTNews) - Albemarle Corp (ALB), a specialty chemicals company, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Neal Sheorey as its chief financial officer, effective November 6.

Sheorey is replacing Scott Tozier who will transition from his current role and become a strategic advisor to the chief executive of the company.

Neal Sheorey joins Albemarle from Dow, a materials science firm, where he served for more than 20 years in various leadership roles.

In pre-market activity, Albemarle shares are trading at $134.64, down 0.50% on the New York Stock Exchange.