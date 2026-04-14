Albertsons Posts Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies (ACI) reported a fourth quarter net loss of $480.8 million or $0.94 per share compared to net income of $171.8 million or $0.29 per share, a year ago. Net loss during the fourth quarter included the $599.8 million charge, net of tax, or $1.18 per share, related to the Opioid Settlement Framework. Adjusted net income was $251.7 million, or $0.48 per share during the fourth quarter compared to $269.5 million, or $0.46 per share, last year. The company noted that adjusted net income per share during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 includes an estimated incremental $0.03 per share related to the extra week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $903.4 million compared to $855.1 million, last year. The company said the increase in adjusted EBITDA reflects an estimated incremental $68 million related to the extra week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Net sales and other revenue was $20.3 billion compared to $18.8 billion, last year. The increase included approximately $1.4 billion incremental net sales related to the extra week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Identical sales increased 0.7%, for the quarter. Digital sales were up 16%.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects: identical sales growth in the range of 0.0% to 1.0%; adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.850 billion to $3.925 billion; and adjusted net income per Class A common share in the range of $2.22 to $2.32 per share.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Albertsons shares are down 0.59 percent to $16.75.

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