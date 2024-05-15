|
15.05.2024 15:24:56
Alerus Financial To Buy HMNF For Around $116.4 Mln In All Share Deal
(RTTNews) - Alerus Financial Corp. (ALRS) and HMN Financial, Inc. (HMNF), the parent company of Home Federal Savings Bank, announced on Wednesday that they inked a deal that allows Alerus to buy HMNF in an all-share deal.
Based on Alerus' closing price of $20.69 as of May 14, the aggregate deal value is approximately $116.4 million, or $25.86 per share.
"The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Alerus' estimated earnings before one-time costs, with a tangible book value earn back of approximately 2.2 years (inclusive of interest rate marks), and an internal rate of return in excess of 25%," the companies said in a statement.
Under the terms of transaction, expected to be closed in the fourth-quarter, HMNF shareholders will receive 1.25 shares of Alerus for each share of HMNF they own.
Post transaction, the combined company will have around $5.5 billion in total assets, $3.7 billion in total loans. It will also have $4.3 billion in total deposits, assets under administration and management of around $43.1 billion, with 29 locations across the Midwest, as well as Arizona.
HMNF will merge with and into Alerus and Home Federal will merge with and into Alerus' wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association.
Founded in 1934, Home Federal operates 12 branches in Minnesota and one branch in each of Iowa and Wisconsin.
As of March 31, HMNF had $1.2 billion in total assets, which included approximately $872.3 million in loans and $1 billion in total deposits.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alerus Financial Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
23.04.24
|Ausblick: Alerus Financial präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Alerus Financial legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.24
|Ausblick: Alerus Financial präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
09.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Alerus Financial gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Alerus Financial Corpmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alerus Financial Corp
|19,74
|0,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schließt nach historischem Sprung über 40.000 Punkte tiefer -- ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes legen bis Handelsende zu
Der heimische Markt gab am Donnerstag nur leicht nach, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlicher im Minus notierte. An den US-Börsen wurden neue Rekorde erzielt. An den Märkten in Fernost griffen die Anleger am Donnerstag zu.