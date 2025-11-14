Alibaba Group’s Damai Entertainment Launches MAISEAT to Provide a New Option for Global Events Ticket Purchasing and Cross-Border Attendance



BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2025 - Purchasing tickets for global performances now has a new solution. Damai Entertainment (HKEX: 1060) today announced the launch of its new brand, MAISEAT, a global events service platform designed to eliminate ticketing hassles and provide a smooth, reliable path to world-class live entertainment. The platform offers international users access to concerts, sporting events, music festivals, theater productions, and more at home and abroad. This strategic move marks a significant step in Alibaba Group's (HKEX: 9988) ongoing internationalization strategy.



Screenshot of the MAISEAT official website

The official MAISEAT platform is now live (



MAISEAT serves as the international counterpart to Damai, China's largest events ticketing platform. While Damai focuses on users in mainland China and the wider Greater China region, MAISEAT is designed to reach global audiences and international markets. Both platforms share the brand DNA, technology infrastructure, and service capabilities of Damai Entertainment, operating as two distinct offerings—domestic and international—to deliver tailored experiences for different user groups.



Whether for Chinese users or international audiences, MAISEAT provides reliable, barrier-free access to events worldwide. Chinese users enjoy smoother purchases for both domestic and overseas shows, while international users gain trusted access to global events, including those in mainland China, through unified multilingual and multi-currency support.



Consumers can visit the official website by searching "MAISEAT" online. The platform currently features ticketing and event access for more than 10 events, including Show Wesugi's "Till the End of the World" concert in Hong Kong, WeiBird's "See You Tomorrow (again :)" concert in Tokyo, Mamamoo member Solar's "Solar 3rd Concert [Solaris]" in Singapore, and Yue Yunpeng & Sun Yue's 2025 "Si Hai Fu Lin" World Tour in Kuala Lumpur.



Beyond providing global consumers with ticketing services, MAISEAT will also support international event execution, offering comprehensive event management capabilities and end-to-end solutions for global entertainment partners.



Walter Zheng, Head of MAISEAT, said: "Backed by Alibaba Group's powerful technology, resources, and ecosystem, and building on Damai Entertainment's more than 20 years of operational experience in China's events market, MAISEAT is positioned with strong natural advantages as we expand globally." He added that Damai Entertainment has developed a highly reliable operating model and will initially focus on Southeast Asia and Japan-Korea markets as the starting point for its international expansion, advancing its global strategy in phases.



"Our goal is to extend the ticketing expertise and technology capabilities that have been proven in the Chinese market and elevate them globally. By doing so, we aim to better serve international event organizers and audiences, establishing MAISEAT as the preferred platform for global events and seamless cross-border attendance," Zheng said.



Looking ahead, MAISEAT plans to launch an Alipay international mini-program and a standalone mobile app, continuously enhancing its offering with new features and expanded services for users worldwide.



Poster for "Till the End of the World" Show Wesugi Asia Tour 2025 in Hong Kong, released by MAISEAT

Hashtag: #DamaiEntertainment

Damai Entertainment's company website: https://www.damaiholdings.com/



MAISEAT's company website: www.maiseat.com

