Alibaba Aktie

Alibaba ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027

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14.11.2026 18:42:02

Alibaba vs. Uber Technologies: Which Tech Platform Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Global platforms like Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) dominate their respective markets through massive scale. Choosing between these giants requires weighing deep value in Asia against high-growth mobility services.

Alibaba operates at the heart of the Chinese digital economy, while Uber connects the physical world through rides and logistics. While both rely on network effects to maintain their leads, they face different regulatory landscapes and geographic drivers. This comparison examines their financials and risks to help you decide which stock is the better buy.

Alibaba is a global technology leader focused on cloud computing and commerce. The company operates massive marketplaces in China, such as Taobao and Tmall, which are core components of the broader consumer discretionary stocks market. Its strategy centers on integrating artificial intelligence into its cloud infrastructure to serve enterprises while expanding its international digital commerce operations in Southeast Asia and Europe.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alibaba 85,40 -0,12% Alibaba
Uber 63,10 0,85% Uber
Uber Technologies Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh 57 875,00 -2,20% Uber Technologies Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh

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