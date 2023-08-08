Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that it delivered on yet another important milestone when the Company deployed its first two K1 Hemisphere Autonomous Security Robots ("ASRs”) at an undisclosed location in Hawaii for the final phase of product development – client testing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808156146/en/

All-New Knightscope K1 Hemisphere Deploys in Hawaii (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope will collect insightful feedback over the next several weeks from its evaluation client, a global brand of full-service hotels and resorts, who will put the Hemisphere through its paces in a real operating environment. Numerous pre-orders from a variety of clients are due to be fulfilled thereafter.

"Criminals and terrorists can be anywhere. If we are to fulfill our mission, then Knightscope needs to be everywhere, both outdoors and indoors. Similar to our recently announced Automated Gunshot Detection ('AGD'), this all-new product continues the march towards significantly increasing our TAM ('Total Addressable Market') as the go to public safety innovator,” said William Santana Li, chairman and CEO, Knightscope, Inc.

The introductory price will be an effective hourly rate of $0.75, making it much more difficult for leaders to answer the question: "If your students, employees, tenants, patients, or visitors are your most important asset, then why aren’t you using the most advanced technologies to help keep them safe and secure?”

In addition to being extremely economical, the Hemisphere’s sophisticated design, compact size and ease of installation make it ideally suited for any modern public safety program, both indoors and outdoors.

Knightscope's ASR services and industry leading emergency communications products help better protect public spaces.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

