|
08.08.2024 12:01:20
Allianz Backs FY24 View After Higher Q2 Profit; To Buy Back Addl. Shares
(RTTNews) - Allianz SE on Thursday reported higher profit in its second quarter with increased business volume. The German financial services major also maintained its outlook for fiscal 2024.
Allianz further said its Board of Management has decided to expand the total volume of the share buy-backs in the financial year 2024 to a total of 1.5 billion euros. The company has therefore resolved to repurchase additional shares in a volume of up to 500 million euros.
Oliver Baete, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Allianz delivered strong results in the first six months of the year and we are confident in our ability to achieve our full-year ambitions. Our performance demonstrates the core strengths and resilience of our company, particularly as our results were achieved amid significant natural catastrophe activity in the second quarter - and notably in our home market."
Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect operating profit at 14.8 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros. In fiscal 2023, operating profit was 14.75 billion euros.
For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders grew to 2.51 billion euros from last year's 2.34 billion euros, driven by operating profit growth, and higher non-operating result.
Shareholders' core net income was at 2.536 billion euros, nearly stable with last year's 2.517 billion euros. Core earnings per share were 6.15 euros, compared to 5.97 euros a year ago.
Operating profit increased to 3.9 billion euros from 3.8 billion euros last year. All segments contributed to this result.
Property-Casualty insurance operating profit was 1.9 billion euros, lower than 2.0 billion euros a year ago, amid elevated natural catastrophe and weather losses.
Total business volume rose 7.6 percent to 42.6 billion euros from 39.6 billion euros a year ago.
Adjusted for foreign currency translation and consolidation effects, internal growth was 8.8 percent. The Property-Casualty segment was the main driver, but all business segments contributed positively.
Property-Casualty segment's business volume increased 9.4 percent year-over-year to 19.3 billion euros. The company recorded growth of 12 percent in Retail, SME & Fleet, while Commercial lines advanced by 9 percent.
Life/Health insurance's present value of new business premiums or PVNBP increased to 18.8 billion euros from last year's 17.7 billion euros, driven by higher volume in most entities.
Asset Management's operating revenues increased 4.4 percent on constant currency basis.
Total assets under management was 2.309 trillion euros at the end of the second quarter of 2024, up 12 billion euros from the end of the first quarter 2024.
Third-party assets under management was 1.803 trillion euros as of June 30, 2024, up by 19 billion euros from the end of the first quarter 2024.
On the XETRA, Allianz shares were trading at 251.90 euros, up 1.08 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allianz SE Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-10 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|Ausblick: Allianz SE Un legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Allianz SE Un informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.24
|Singapur-Expansion: Allianz übernimmt Income Insurance in Milliarden-Transaktion - Aktie kaum verändert (Dow Jones)
|
11.03.24
|Allianz-Aktie dennoch knapp im Minus: Allianz legt neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm in Milliardenhöhe auf (Dow Jones)
|
06.03.24
|Allianz-AR verlängert Mandate von Boshnakova und Thallinger im Vorstand - Aktie knapp in Grün (Dow Jones)
|
22.02.24
|Ausblick: Allianz SE Un stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Allianz SE Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-10 Shmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Start ins Wochenende: US-Börsenleicht letztlich im Plus -- ATX & DAX beenden Woche etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.