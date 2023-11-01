Allient Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Allient Inc. (formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc.) (Nasdaq: ALNT) ("Allient” or the "Company”), a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty Motion, Controls and Power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2023.

