01.11.2023 21:15:00

Allient Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Allient Inc. (formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc.) (Nasdaq: ALNT) ("Allient” or the "Company”), a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty Motion, Controls and Power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2023.

About Allient Inc.

Allient (Nasdaq: ALNT) is a global engineering and manufacturing enterprise that develops solutions to drive the future of market-moving industries, including medical, life sciences, aerospace and defense, agriculture, transportation, robotics and automation. Allient is a family of companies driven by the same goal: to act as one team to provide the most robust, reliable, and high-value products and systems in Motion, Controls, and Power— from mobile weapons systems used by the military to powered wheelchairs that enhance people’s lives.

Allient solutions enable applications that address customers’ most critical challenges so they can seize new opportunities and change the game. The Company’s strategy is to deliver innovative solutions for its targeted markets to drive growth, while adding new technologies and capabilities through acquisition. Headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Allient employs more than 2,250 team members around the world. To learn more, visit www.allient.com.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allied Motion Technologies IncShs

