05.03.2024 22:15:00
Allient Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Allient Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNT) ("Allient” or the "Company”), a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty Motion, Controls and Power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 3, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2024.
About Allient Inc.
Allient (Nasdaq: ALNT) is a global engineering and manufacturing enterprise that develops solutions to drive the future of market-moving industries, including medical, life sciences, aerospace and defense, industrial automation, robotics, semi-conductor, transportation, agriculture, construction and facility infrastructure. A family of globally responsible companies, Allient takes a One-Team approach to "Connect What Matters” and provides the most robust, reliable, and high-value products and systems by utilizing its core Motion, Controls, and Power technologies and platforms.
Headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Allient employs more than 2,600 team members around the world.
To learn more, visit www.allient.com.
