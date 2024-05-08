08.05.2024 22:15:00

Allient Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Allient Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNT) ("Allient” or the "Company”), a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty Motion, Controls and Power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 6, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 23, 2024.

About Allient Inc.

Allient (Nasdaq: ALNT) is a global engineering and manufacturing enterprise that develops solutions to drive the future of market-moving industries, including medical, life sciences, aerospace and defense, industrial automation, robotics, semi-conductor, transportation, agriculture, construction and facility infrastructure. A family of globally responsible companies, Allient takes a One-Team approach to "Connect What Matters” and provides the most robust, reliable, and high-value products and systems by utilizing its core Motion, Controls, and Power technologies and platforms.

Headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Allient employs more than 2,600 team members around the world.
To learn more, visit www.allient.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Allied Motion Technologies IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Allied Motion Technologies IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allied Motion Technologies IncShs 27,40 -4,20% Allied Motion Technologies IncShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Freundlicher Start ins Wochenende: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten