Allstate Reports $1.40 Bln Catastrophe Losses For May

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corp. (ALL), an insurance company, said on Thursday that it has estimated catastrophe losses for the month of May at $1.40 billion or $1.10 billion, after-tax.

The company noted that the catastrophe losses included 14 events estimated at $1.48 billion, with around 70 percent of the losses related to five wind and hail events, primarily in Texas, Colorado, and Illinois.

Total catastrophe pre-tax losses for April and May were $1.89 billion, while May year-to-date were $2.62 billion.