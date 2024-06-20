+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt 🏆 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
20.06.2024 14:40:38

Allstate Reports $1.40 Bln Catastrophe Losses For May

(RTTNews) - The Allstate Corp. (ALL), an insurance company, said on Thursday that it has estimated catastrophe losses for the month of May at $1.40 billion or $1.10 billion, after-tax.

The company noted that the catastrophe losses included 14 events estimated at $1.48 billion, with around 70 percent of the losses related to five wind and hail events, primarily in Texas, Colorado, and Illinois.

Total catastrophe pre-tax losses for April and May were $1.89 billion, while May year-to-date were $2.62 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Allstate Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Allstate Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allstate Corp. 150,35 -0,36% Allstate Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Märkte in Rot -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich stärker
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich am Donnerstag deutlich höher. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben unterdessen überwiegend leicht nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen