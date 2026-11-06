Alta Mesa Resource a Aktie

Alta Mesa Resource a ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JD2M / ISIN: US02133L1098

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06.11.2026 14:57:14

Alpha Posts Wider Loss In Q3, Issues FY27 Operational Guidance

(RTTNews) - Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) on Friday reported a wider net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, despite increased revenue.

Further, the firm provided guidance for fiscal 2027.

For the third quarter, the company reported loss of $9.29 million, or $0.73 per share, compared with a loss of $5.52 million, or $0.42 per share, in the previous year quarter.

Loss from operations widened to $8.03 million from $2.52 million a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to $29.43 million from $41.68 million in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues was $562.25 million, up from $526.78 million in the prior year quarter.

Looking forward to fiscal 2027, the company expects total coal shipments of 14.3 million to 15.7 million tons, comprising 13.1 million to 14.1 million tons of metallurgical coal and 1.2 million to 1.6 million tons of thermal coal.

On the New York Stock Exchange, the shares closed 6.85 percent lower at $143.27 on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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