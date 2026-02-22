Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
22.02.2026 18:08:00
Alphabet Has a Plan for Worldwide AI Dominance
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) was slow out of the gate when it comes to artificial intelligence. Over the past year, though, the tech giant has roared back, staking its claim to be a leader in AI development. That has driven the stock to new heights, briefly making the company the second-largest in the world by market capitalization behind only Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).Yet as longtime investors know, history is filled with companies that briefly flared to brilliance only to burn up and fall back to Earth. For Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to avoid the same fate, he'll have to lead the company forward in directions that will open up even more opportunities for growth. In this third and final article on Alphabet for the Voyager Portfolio, you'll see more about Pichai's plans for AI dominance and whether the tech giant can get the job done.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
