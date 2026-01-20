20.01.2026 18:55:14

Alstom Q3 Orders Double, Sales Increase 3%

(RTTNews) - Alstom (ALO.PA, AOMFF.PK) on Tuesday reported its results for the third quarter, with orders more than doubling to €9.58 billion compared to €4.26 billion in the same period last fiscal year.

Sales for the three months increased by 2.6% to €4.79 billion from €4.67 billion last year. Adjusting for the adverse currency effects, organic sales were up 5.9% over the third quarter.

The 9-month order intake was €20.05 billion, up from €15.21 billion last year, while sales were €13.85 billion, up from €13.45 billion last year.

"Alstom's continued success in securing landmark contracts underscores our leadership in delivering innovative, sustainable, and integrated rail solutions at scale. Major projects are progressing, with the launch of the new Paris metro in October, metros and signalling system in India, as well as the Avelia Horizon very high-speed solution entering the final stage of its approval process. Together, these achievements reflect our ability to deliver complex projects across regions and keeps Alstom on track to meeting full-year guidance" stated Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chief Executive Officer of Alstom.

Rolling Stock represented 63% of total order intake in the third quarter, stable compared to the 9 months, underscoring the Group's strong competitive positioning in markets with robust tendering activity.

