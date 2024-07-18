|
18.07.2024 08:07:01
ALSTOM SA: Alstom and DT Infrastructure awarded €1bn (AUD$1.6bn) contract for Perth, Western Australia High Capacity Signalling Project
Alstom and DT Infrastructure awarded €1bn (AUD$1.6bn) contract for Perth, Western Australia High Capacity Signalling Project
- Contract for new Automatic Train Control System to replace the existing Public Transport Authority signalling and train control systems in Perth, Western Australia
- State-of-the-art Urbalis Communications-based Train Control (CBTC) to be designed, supplied, installed, tested, commissioned and maintained by Alstom and DT Infrastructure in an alliance with the Public Transport Authority, on Perth’s suburban rail network
- Project will enable 40% increase in network capacity, energy saving benefits, leading cybersecurity and future proofing of network for growth with minimum disruption to commuters
- 750+ local Western Australian jobs secured for the project. Local businesses and aboriginal businesses and employment opportunities will be delivered
18 July, 2024 – Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, and DT Infrastructure, a leading Australian provider of engineering and construction services, have been awarded a €1bn1 (AUD$1.6bn) contract by the Public Transport Authority of Western Australia (PTA) for the design, supply, construction, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of high capacity signalling technology for Perth’s suburban rail network.
The award of the contract, the world’s largest signalling project by route length, will be delivered by an Alliance comprising the Public Transport Authority, Alstom and DT Infrastructure. It features the provision of Alstom’s Urbalis CBTC technology installed by DT Infrastructure’s expert local workforce.
Perth will become the third Australian city to deploy Alstom’s proven Urbalis CBTC signalling solution, joining around 190 other global metro lines featuring Alstom’s state-of-the-art solution. Once completed the project will provide Perth with a 40% increase in network capacity. The project will also be delivered with a dedicated plan to minimise disruption to Perth’s commuters during installation. Cutting edge features include enhanced cyber security and energy saving and a new multipurpose communications system based on a private Long-Term evolution radio network.
"Western Australia is experiencing a rail renaissance with the recent first passenger service of the Alstom’s C-series train, built locally in Bellevue. Now comes the investment in the world’s best signalling technology. Clearly, the West Australian government require the best for the people of Perth. It is our privilege to deliver this, backed by our global expertise and local knowhow, for Western Australia, continuing our long history of deep partnership with the State,” said Pascal Dupond, Managing Director of Alstom Australia and New Zealand.
The High Capacity Signalling project is part of the METRONET program and secures 750 local jobs in Western Australia with a range of global Alstom and DT Infrastructure experts deploying internationally to Perth for the project. The project will also have a large focus on upskilling Public Transport Authority staff on the new signalling technology as well as a focus on the local supply chain, in particular for Aboriginal operated business and employment opportunities.
DT Infrastructure Chief Executive Officer, Darren Crichton said: "With several METRONET projects nearing completion, Perth’s upgraded rail network means residents and visitors are more connected than ever before. The High Capacity Signalling program will ensure that this capability is fully utilised, running more trains more often. We’re delighted to be working with Alstom to deliver this remarkable project, drawing on our extensive experience optimising and delivering improvements to passenger rail networks across Australia.”
AlstomTM and UrbalisTM are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.
1 Alstom share around 2/3 of the consortium including maintenance services
|
Attachment
