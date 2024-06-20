ALSTOM SA: Alstom books a new services order in AMECA region of around €400 million

Alstom books a new services order in AMECA region of around €400 million

20 June 2024 – Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has announced a new contract from an undisclosed customer in the AMECA region worth approximately €400 million. The order, received in June 2024, includes a technical support and spares supply agreement for 12 years. The name of the client and the details of the contract will be disclosed at a later date. This order has been recorded in Alstom's Q1 2024/2025 fiscal year.

Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.

