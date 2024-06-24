24.06.2024 13:42:47

Altair Engineering To Obtain Proprietary Material Information From HP

(RTTNews) - Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR), a software company, said on Monday that it has signed a deal with HP Inc. (HPQ) to receive proprietary material information to bolster the Altair material data center.

The data center will enable designers, engineers, and scientists to browse, search, and compare materials in a standalone application or through the interface of their simulation and optimization tools.

The collaboration will help to break down traditional barriers to 3D printing adoption and ultimately help customers better design parts for Multi Jet Fusion and Metal Jet printers.

As a result of the partnership, engineers with access to the Altair Material Data Center will be able to use HP material data to design efficient parts, conduct structural analysis using finite element analysis, and predict and fix manufacturing defects during design and simulation.

The collaboration will also benefit users of Altair Inspire Print3D, which accelerates the creation, optimization, and study of innovative, structurally efficient additively manufactured parts by providing a fast and accurate toolset for the design and process simulation of parts made by metal binder jetting.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Altair Engineering Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Altair Engineering Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Altair Engineering Inc Registered Shs -A- 89,50 0,00% Altair Engineering Inc Registered Shs -A-
HP Inc (ex Hewlett-Packard) 33,65 -1,13% HP Inc (ex Hewlett-Packard)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich auf negativem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen