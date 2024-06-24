Altair In Deal With HP For Material Data Center

(RTTNews) - Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR), a computational intelligence company, Monday said it has signed a material collaboration agreement with HP Inc. (HPQ).

Under the deal, HP will provide Altair with proprietary material information that will bolster the Altair Material Data Center, bridging gap between design and production of 3D-printed parts.

Altair Material Data Center enables designers, engineers, and scientists to browse, search, and compare materials in a standalone application or through the interface of their simulation and optimization tools.

With the partnership, engineers with access to the Altair Material Data Center will be able to use HP material data to design efficient parts, conduct structural analysis using finite element analysis or FEA, and predict and fix manufacturing defects during design and simulation.

It is expected that the collaboration will help break down traditional barriers to 3D printing adoption, and ultimately help customers better design parts for Multi Jet Fusion and Metal Jet printers.

The deal would also benefit users of Altair Inspire Print3D.