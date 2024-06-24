|
24.06.2024 13:34:42
Altair In Deal With HP For Material Data Center
(RTTNews) - Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR), a computational intelligence company, Monday said it has signed a material collaboration agreement with HP Inc. (HPQ).
Under the deal, HP will provide Altair with proprietary material information that will bolster the Altair Material Data Center, bridging gap between design and production of 3D-printed parts.
Altair Material Data Center enables designers, engineers, and scientists to browse, search, and compare materials in a standalone application or through the interface of their simulation and optimization tools.
With the partnership, engineers with access to the Altair Material Data Center will be able to use HP material data to design efficient parts, conduct structural analysis using finite element analysis or FEA, and predict and fix manufacturing defects during design and simulation.
It is expected that the collaboration will help break down traditional barriers to 3D printing adoption, and ultimately help customers better design parts for Multi Jet Fusion and Metal Jet printers.
The deal would also benefit users of Altair Inspire Print3D.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HP Inc (ex Hewlett-Packard)mehr Nachrichten
|
21.06.24
|S&P 500-Papier HP-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in HP von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
14.06.24
|S&P 500-Papier HP-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein HP-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
07.06.24
|HP-Aktie etwas fester: Überraschender Freispruch in Betrugsprozess um HPs Milliarden-Deal (dpa-AFX)
|
07.06.24
|S&P 500-Titel HP-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein HP-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
31.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 präsentiert sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
31.05.24
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 am Nachmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
31.05.24
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
31.05.24
|S&P 500-Wert HP-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein HP-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)