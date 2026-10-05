Alterity Therapeutics Reports New ATH434 Data In MSA

(RTTNews) - Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (ATHE) on Monday announced new analyses from its Phase 2 ATH434-201 trial in multiple system atrophy (MSA), presented at the 2026 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders.

After adjusting for baseline CSF neurofilament light chain (NfL), ATH434 50 mg significantly slowed functional decline by approximately 52% versus placebo at Week 52 on the 11-item UMSARS Part I.

The analysis showed a -4.64-point difference versus placebo in change from baseline (p=0.032), while higher baseline CSF NfL levels predicted greater functional decline.

The Phase 2 trial enrolled 77 adults who received ATH434 50 mg or 75 mg twice daily or placebo for 12 months. ATH434 was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events attributed to treatment.

Alterity said the findings support the use of CSF NfL as a disease-severity covariate in future MSA trials as it prepares for a Phase 3 pivotal study.

Currently, ATHE is trading at $3.24, down 6.02%.