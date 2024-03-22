AlTi Global Promotes COO Kevin Moran To Addl. Role Of President

(RTTNews) - Global wealth and alternatives manager AlTi Global, Inc. (ALTI) announced Friday that Chief Operating Officer Kevin Moran is promoted to the role of President with immediate effect, reporting to CEO Michael Tiedemann.

Moran will oversee AlTi's Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives businesses while retaining his COO role.

Prior to the merger that created AlTi, Kevin was Chief Operating Officer at Tiedemann Advisors, LLC, where he worked for close to 15 years. Prior to that, he held positions at FRM Americas LLC, most recently as Chief Compliance Officer and Associate General Counsel.

The promotion of Moran is part of the company's plan to optimize AlTi's management structure to ensure the business is best placed to capitalize on the compelling growth opportunity ahead.

This follows the recently announced strategic investment of up to $450 million from Allianz X and Constellation Wealth Capital.