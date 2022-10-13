|
13.10.2022 16:00:00
Altria to Host Webcast of 2022 Third-Quarter and Nine-Months Results
Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2022 third-quarter and nine-months business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.
During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s 2022 third-quarter and nine-months business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.
The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com.
