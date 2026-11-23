ALX Oncology Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P79Z / ISIN: US00166B1052
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23.11.2026 14:15:25
ALX Oncology Appoints Siddhartha Mitra As CMO, Succeeding Barbara Klencke
(RTTNews) - Monday, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) announced the appointment of Siddhartha Mitra as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.
He will succeed Barbara Klencke, who will continue to support the company as Senior Clinical Advisor.
CEO Jason Lettmann said that Mitra's appointment would help the company to advance evorpacept and ALX2004 through several important milestones, including initial safety and early efficacy data from ALX2004 expected in December and topline data from the Phase 2 ASPEN-09-Breast study in the second half of 2027.
Most recently, Mitra served as CMO at Trishula Therapeutics, where he led the clinical strategy and advancement of the company's anti-CD39 antibody program.
During after-hours on November 20, ALXO closed trading at $1.06 on the Nasdaq.
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