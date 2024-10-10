Alzamend Neuro CEO Stephan Jackman to Participate in the Maxim Group’s Virtual Healthcare Conference

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) ("Alzamend”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease ("Alzheimer’s”), bipolar disorder ("BD”), major depressive disorder ("MDD”) and post-traumatic stress disorder ("PTSD”), today announced that CEO Stephan Jackman will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference. The conversation will take place with a senior member of Maxim Group’s biotech research team on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET. Mr. Jackman looks forward to providing an overview of Alzamend’s therapeutic pipeline, followed by an interactive discussion and question-and-answer session. Anyone interested in watching can register here: https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-10152024.

Summary of the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference

The Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference will be held between October 15 –17, 2024. Maxim senior analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology, diagnostic, medical device, and healthcare information technology companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management. Maxim plans to host several topical industry panels that promise to be timely and engaging.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, BD, MDD and PTSD. Our mission is to rapidly develop and market safe and effective treatments. Our current pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates, AL001 - a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering lithium via a therapeutic combination of lithium, salicylate and L-proline, and ALZN002 - a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s by removing beta-amyloid from the brain. The latter is a second-generation active-immunity approach designed to mitigate the disadvantages of approved passive immunity marketed antibody products, particularly by reducing the required frequency and costs of dosing associated with antibody products. Both of our product candidates are licensed from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc. pursuant to royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Alzamend undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect Alzamend’s business and financial results are included in Alzamend’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on Alzamend’s website at www.Alzamend.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010211790/en/