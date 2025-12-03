:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
03.12.2025 20:32:41
Amazon Is Expanding Its AI Chip Ambitions. Should Nvidia Investors Be Worried?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a leading artificial intelligence company that incorporates AI into its vast e-commerce and advertising platforms, as well as being the world's largest cloud computing company. However, it is now taking a key step in expanding its AI empire by rolling out a new AI chip that could significantly challenge the dominant position held by chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).Amazon's Trainium3 chip is the latest movement in the company's efforts to scale up its custom AI hardware offerings. The company unveiled the chip Dec. 2 at its annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas.Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!