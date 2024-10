AMD Launches New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips: Should Nvidia Investors Be Worried?

The market for artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators is currently dominated by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which has built a technology lead over rivals and controls an estimated 85%-plus share of this space.However, fellow chipmakers, such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel, are also trying to corner a piece of this lucrative market. AMD recently unveiled a new AI chip -- the Instinct MI325X -- claiming that it's better than Nvidia 's current flagship H200 processor. However, shares of AMD sank following the announcement.Read on to discover why that may have been the case and check if AMD's latest AI chip should be a cause for concern for Nvidia investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool