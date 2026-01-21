NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
21.01.2026 03:15:00
AMD Stock Soared Past Nvidia Last Year. Will That Trend Continue in 2026?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are rival chipmakers, but it hasn't been much of a close race in recent years. Nvidia has far and away been the more profitable company and the better stock. In five years, it has soared more than 1,300%, while AMD's stock is up just 160%.Last year, however, investors gravitated more toward the smaller chipmaker, perhaps seeing more upside in its future. Shares of AMD rose by 77% and outperformed Nvidia, which gained just 39%.Was this an anomaly, or could AMD prove to be the better stock in 2026 as well?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
