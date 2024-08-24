|
24.08.2024 13:45:00
AMD's Leapfrog Moment Has Arrived. Here's Why Now May Be a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Buy the Stock.
Over the past couple of years investors haven't been able to buy semiconductor stocks fast enough. A big reason for this is because sophisticated chips known as graphics processing units (GPUs) are one of the core power sources of artificial intelligence (AI) applications such as machine learning and even autonomous driving.As the AI narrative continues to push the markets higher, chip stocks will likely remain in high demand. As it stands today, Nvidia is widely considered to be the market leader among AI-powered chip companies. However, Nvidia just told investors that the company's new Blackwell series GPUs are going to be delayed due to a design flaw.While I'm no supporter of schadenfreude, I see this setback at Nvidia as a once-in-a-lifetime moment for the company's biggest competitor, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Let's examine the full situation at hand and assess how AMD could take advantage of Nvidia's hiccup.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!