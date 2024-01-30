|
30.01.2024 20:52:07
American Airlines To Lay Off Customer Support Employees
(RTTNews) - American Airlines has announced that it will be implementing a workforce reduction plan in its customer support department.
This plan will result in the layoff of 656 employees who are part of the AAdvantage Customer Service, Customer Relations, and Central Baggage Resolution groups. The layoffs will affect 335 employees in Phoenix and 321 in Dallas-Fort Worth.
However, the airline has also revealed that it will create a new Customer Success team that will handle complex travel needs, streamlining its contact center organization in the process. The airline aims to simplify the process for customers with multiple issues by centralizing support into a single team instead of several teams to address various problems.
American Airlines has assured the impacted employees that they will be allowed to apply for 135 positions within the new team. The carrier said it is working closely with impacted team members to support them through the transition and is offering them "exclusive access to job openings throughout American Airlines." Employees who do not secure alternative positions within the company will receive severance packages and outplacement support.
The airline has stated that impacted team members will continue to work and receive payment through March 30. This move by American Airlines is part of a trend of companies reducing their workforces in the early part of the year, as seen with other major companies like the Los Angeles Times, Citigroup, Amazon, Google, and Alphabet.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Airlines Incmehr Nachrichten
|
25.01.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|American Airlines-Aktie klar freundlich: Nach Gewinnsprung auch für 2024 optimistisch (dpa-AFX)
|
25.01.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen am Donnerstagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert American Airlines-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in American Airlines von vor 10 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500-Anleger greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Ausblick: American Airlines vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 bewegt sich zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu American Airlines Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|American Airlines Inc
|13,24
|-2,75%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: US-Handel endet schwächer -- ATX schließt knapp im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel ins Minus. An der Wall Street ging es am Mittwoch abwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.