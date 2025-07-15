American Battery Technology Company Registered Shs Aktie
American Battery Tech Wins $1 Mln DOE Grant To Advance Eco-Friendly Lithium Refining
(RTTNews) - American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) has secured a $1 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory ReCell Center to advance commercialization of its proprietary electrochemical lithium hydroxide production technology.
The grant supports ABTC's push to scale cleaner, U.S.-based critical mineral manufacturing.
Unlike conventional lithium refining, which relies on heavy chemical use and generates significant waste, ABTC's method uses an electrochemical process that minimizes chemical consumption and waste generation, delivering equally high-quality lithium hydroxide more sustainably and cost-effectively.
CEO Ryan Melsert emphasized the company's commitment to bringing next-gen mineral processing technologies to U.S. soil and expressed pride in collaborating with Argonne. As part of the project, ABTC will test its systems using Argonne's Advanced Photon Source (APS) particle accelerator and analyze the results with the Aurora Exascale Supercomputer—two of the most powerful tools in U.S. scientific research.
These trials will inform long-term predictive models to guide ABTC's lithium hydroxide production in both its recycling operations and claystone refinery in Tonopah, Nevada. The initiative aligns with broader U.S. goals of reducing dependency on foreign mineral supply chains and strengthening energy security. ABTC is also working with other DOE national labs, including the Idaho and National Renewable Energy Laboratories.
ABAT currently trades at $1.8898 or 14.6202% higher on the NasdaqCM.
