American International Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $519 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $459 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.226 billion or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $7.175 billion from $7.153 billion last year.

American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $519 Mln. vs. $459 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.93 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $7.175 Bln vs. $7.153 Bln last year.