American Water Works Company, Inc. Announces Increase In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $379 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $350 million, or $1.80 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $1.451 billion from $1.323 billion last year.
American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $379 Mln. vs. $350 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.94 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue: $1.451 Bln vs. $1.323 Bln last year.
