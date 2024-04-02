02.04.2024 22:05:00

AMERISAFE Announces 2024 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high-hazard industries, today announced it will release its 2024 first quarter results on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 10:30 AM Eastern time.

 

Webcast and Conference Call Details

 

 

Date:

Thursday, April 25, 2024

 

Time:

10:30 AM Eastern Time / 9:30 AM Central Time

 

Dial-in:

323-794-2551 Conference ID: 2635571

 

Webcast:

https://webcasts.com/Amerisafe2024Q1Earnings

 

An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the "Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, and manufacturing. Amerisafe actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

