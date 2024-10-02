02.10.2024 22:05:00

AMERISAFE Announces 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high-hazard industries, today announced it will release its 2024 third quarter results on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 10:30 AM Eastern time.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

 

Date:

Thursday, October 24, 2024

 

Time:

10:30 AM Eastern Time / 9:30 AM Central Time

 

Dial-in:

786-789-4797 Conference ID: 7683088

 

Webcast:

http://webcasts.com/Amerisafe2024Q3Earnings

An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the "Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, and manufacturing. Amerisafe actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

