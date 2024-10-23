AMERISAFE Announces 2024 Third Quarter Results

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high-hazard industries, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Net premiums earned $ 67,050 $ 66,634 0.6 % $ 204,129 $ 201,413 1.3 % Net investment income 7,485 8,105 -7.6 % 22,298 23,262 -4.1 % Net realized gains (losses) on investments (pre-tax) 158 5,133 -96.9 % (181 ) 5,466 NM Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax) 3,873 (7,309 ) NM 8,591 (3,892 ) NM Net income 14,324 9,961 43.8 % 42,242 42,927 -1.6 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.52 44.2 % $ 2.21 $ 2.23 -0.9 % Operating net income 11,140 11,680 -4.6 % 35,598 41,684 -14.6 % Operating earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.61 -4.9 % $ 1.86 $ 2.17 -14.3 % Book value per share $ 16.50 $ 17.51 -5.8 % $ 16.50 $ 17.51 -5.8 % Net combined ratio 90.9 % 90.6 % 89.6 % 86.1 % Return on average equity 18.6 % 11.8 % 18.6 % 17.5 %

G. Janelle Frost, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, "We are pleased with this quarter’s performance. We maintained premium growth momentum and strong renewal retention despite a declining rate environment. Our long tenure in the high-hazard workers’ compensation market enables Amerisafe the ability to attract and retain quality business in the classes that we operate in, driving long-term shareholder value creation.”

INSURANCE RESULTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Gross premiums written $ 74,940 $ 70,840 5.8 % $ 231,442 $ 225,031 2.8 % Net premiums earned 67,050 66,634 0.6 % 204,129 201,413 1.3 % Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 39,150 37,154 5.4 % 119,765 111,808 7.1 % Underwriting and certain other operating costs, commissions, salaries and benefits 21,252 22,371 -5.0 % 60,379 59,325 1.8 % Policyholder dividends 513 804 -36.2 % 2,634 2,225 18.4 % Underwriting profit (pre-tax) $ 6,135 $ 6,305 -2.7 % $ 21,351 $ 28,055 -23.9 % Insurance Ratios: Current accident year loss ratio 71.0 % 71.0 % 71.0 % 71.0 % Prior accident year loss ratio -12.6 % -15.2 % -12.3 % -15.5 % Net loss ratio 58.4 % 55.8 % 58.7 % 55.5 % Net underwriting expense ratio 31.7 % 33.6 % 29.6 % 29.5 % Net dividend ratio 0.8 % 1.2 % 1.3 % 1.1 % Net combined ratio 90.9 % 90.6 % 89.6 % 86.1 %

Voluntary premiums on policies written in the quarter were 8.8% higher than in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in new business and strong retention.

Payroll audits and related premium adjustments increased premiums written by $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to continued payroll growth. In the third quarter of 2023 payroll audits were $5.6 million.

The loss ratio for the third quarter was 58.4%, compared to 55.8% in the third quarter of 2023. During the quarter, the Company experienced favorable net loss reserve development for prior accident years, which reduced loss and loss adjustment expenses by $8.5 million, primarily from accident years 2019 through 2021.

The net underwriting expense ratio was 31.7%, compared to 33.6% in the third quarter of 2023. The expense ratio reflects continued investment that has driven profitable growth.

The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was 19.5%, which is in line for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

INVESTMENT RESULTS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Net investment income $ 7,485 $ 8,105 -7.6 % $ 22,298 $ 23,262 -4.1 % Net realized gains (losses) on investments (pre-tax) 158 5,133 -96.9 % (181 ) 5,466 NM Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax) 3,873 (7,309 ) NM 8,591 (3,892 ) NM Pre-tax investment yield 3.4 % 3.4 % 3.3 % 3.3 % Tax-equivalent yield (1) 3.8 % 3.8 % 3.8 % 3.8 %

(1) The tax equivalent yield is calculated using the effective interest rate and the appropriate marginal tax rate.

Net investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, decreased 7.6% to $7.5 million due to the reduced portfolio size, partially offset by increased reinvestment rates as compared to portfolio rolloff.

Net unrealized gains on equity securities were $3.9 million due to strong equity market returns compared to an unrealized loss of $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, the carrying value of AMERISAFE’s investment portfolio, including cash and cash equivalents, was $899.2 million.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

On October 22, 2024, the Board of Directors of AMERISAFE declared a special cash dividend of $3.00 per share and a regular cash dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 6, 2024.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 21,586 shares at an average cost (including commissions and excise tax) of $46.79 per share, for a total of $1.0 million. Since the inception of our initial share repurchase program in February 2010, we have repurchased 1,682,851 shares at an average cost of $24.99, for a total of $42.1 million. The remaining outstanding share repurchase authorization as of September 30, 2024 is $5.3 million.

Book value per share on September 30, 2024, was $16.50, an increase of 8.0% from $15.28 on December 31, 2023.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net income $ 14,324 $ 9,961 $ 42,242 $ 42,927 Less: Net realized gains (losses) on investments 158 5,133 (181 ) 5,466 Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (pre-tax) 3,873 (7,309 ) 8,591 (3,892 ) Tax effect (1) (847 ) 457 (1,766 ) (331 ) Operating net income (2) $ 11,140 $ 11,680 $ 35,598 $ 41,684 Average shareholders’ equity (3) $ 307,682 $ 338,225 $ 303,411 $ 326,658 Less: Average accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,118 ) (16,232 ) (4,935 ) (17,096 ) Average adjusted shareholders’ equity (2) $ 313,800 $ 354,457 $ 308,346 $ 343,754 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,113,103 19,223,588 19,156,976 19,217,606 Return on average equity (4) 18.6 % 11.8 % 18.6 % 17.5 % Operating return on average adjusted equity (2) 14.2 % 13.2 % 15.4 % 16.2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.52 $ 2.21 $ 2.23 Operating earnings per share (2) $ 0.58 $ 0.61 $ 1.86 $ 2.17

(1) The tax effect of net realized losses on investments and net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities is calculated with an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Operating net income, average adjusted shareholders’ equity, operating return on average adjusted equity and operating earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that investors’ understanding of core operating performance is enhanced by AMERISAFE’s disclosure of these financial measures. (3) Average shareholders’ equity is calculated by taking the average of the beginning and ending shareholders’ equity for the applicable period. (4) Return on average equity is calculated by dividing the annualized net income by the average shareholders’ equity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) and includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP in the Supplemental Information in this release.

Management believes that investors’ understanding of core operating performance is enhanced by AMERISAFE’s disclosure of these financial measures, which include operating net income, average adjusted shareholders’ equity, operating return on average adjusted equity, and operating earnings per share.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as "will,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "expect,” "estimate,” or similar words are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding AMERISAFE’s plans and performance. These statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance and include statements regarding management’s views and expectations of the workers’ compensation market, the Company’s growth opportunities, underwriting margins and actions by competitors. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these statements if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or as the results of risks, uncertainties, and other factors on the business and operations of the Company and our policyholders and the market value of our investment portfolio. Additional factors that may affect our results are set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including AMERISAFE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. AMERISAFE cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. AMERISAFE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information, or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 74,940 $ 70,840 $ 231,442 $ 225,031 Ceded premiums written (3,951 ) (4,112 ) (11,904 ) (12,256 ) Net premiums written $ 70,989 $ 66,728 $ 219,538 $ 212,775 Net premiums earned $ 67,050 $ 66,634 $ 204,129 $ 201,413 Net investment income 7,485 8,105 22,298 23,262 Net realized gains (losses) on investments 158 5,133 (181 ) 5,466 Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities 3,873 (7,309 ) 8,382 (3,894 ) Fee and other income 129 77 386 490 Total revenues 78,695 72,640 235,014 226,737 Expenses: Loss and loss adjustment expenses incurred 39,150 37,154 119,765 111,808 Underwriting and other operating costs 21,252 22,371 60,379 59,325 Policyholder dividends 513 804 2,634 2,225 Provision for investment related credit loss benefit (13 ) (16 ) (46 ) (51 ) Total expenses 60,902 60,313 182,732 173,307 Income before taxes 17,793 12,327 52,282 53,430 Income tax expense 3,469 2,366 10,040 10,503 Net income $ 14,324 $ 9,961 $ 42,242 $ 42,927 Basic EPS: Net income $ 14,324 $ 9,961 $ 42,242 $ 42,927 Basic weighted average common shares 19,042,152 19,164,854 19,082,374 19,145,432 Basic earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.52 $ 2.21 $ 2.24 Diluted EPS: Net income $ 14,324 $ 9,961 $ 42,242 $ 42,927 Diluted weighted average common shares: Weighted average common shares 19,042,152 19,164,854 19,082,374 19,145,432 Restricted stock and RSUs 70,951 58,734 74,602 72,174 Diluted weighted average common shares 19,113,103 19,223,588 19,156,976 19,217,606 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.52 $ 2.21 $ 2.23

AMERISAFE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Assets Investments $ 835,532 $ 857,786 Cash and cash equivalents 63,663 38,682 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers 128,963 129,963 Premiums receivable, net 152,945 132,861 Deferred income taxes 19,499 20,403 Deferred policy acquisition costs 20,148 17,975 Other assets 33,977 31,492 $ 1,254,727 $ 1,229,162 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Reserves for loss and loss adjustment expenses $ 663,486 $ 673,994 Unearned premiums 131,994 116,585 Insurance-related assessments 16,841 16,896 Other liabilities 128,035 129,236 Shareholders’ equity 314,371 292,451 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,254,727 $ 1,229,162

