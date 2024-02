AMERISAFE Increases Dividend by 8.8%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high-hazard industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 8.8%, from $0.34 to $0.37 per share.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on March 22, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 8, 2024.

The Company began paying dividends in 2013. Since that time, the Company has declared $43.26 in dividends per share, comprising $10.01 in regular dividends and $33.25 in special dividends.

Additional information on the Company’s fourth quarter and 2023 full year earnings can be found in AMERISAFE’s accompanying earnings release issued today.

ABOUT AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, and manufacturing. Amerisafe actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

