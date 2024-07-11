AMERISAFE Named to Ward’s Property-Casualty Top Performers List for 16th Consecutive Year

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced the Company has been named to the Ward’s 50 top-performing property-casualty companies for the 16th consecutive year. This year’s award honors exceptional financial achievements in safety, consistency, and performance over the five-year period from 2019-2023.

Janelle Frost, President and CEO, said, "It is an honor to be recognized by Ward as one of the top 50 P&C companies for the 16th consecutive year. This achievement speaks volumes about the exceptional work of our employees. I congratulate our team on this outstanding accomplishment.”

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, oil and gas, and marine. Amerisafe actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240711890398/en/