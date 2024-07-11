|
11.07.2024 22:05:00
AMERISAFE Named to Ward’s Property-Casualty Top Performers List for 16th Consecutive Year
AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced the Company has been named to the Ward’s 50 top-performing property-casualty companies for the 16th consecutive year. This year’s award honors exceptional financial achievements in safety, consistency, and performance over the five-year period from 2019-2023.
Janelle Frost, President and CEO, said, "It is an honor to be recognized by Ward as one of the top 50 P&C companies for the 16th consecutive year. This achievement speaks volumes about the exceptional work of our employees. I congratulate our team on this outstanding accomplishment.”
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, oil and gas, and marine. Amerisafe actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.
