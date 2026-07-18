Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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18.07.2026 13:30:00
Amid Growing Data Center Backlash, Nvidia Could Have the Answer
Across the country, municipalities and states are passing legislation that limits or even bans data centers. This is in response to growing concerns that the artificial intelligence (AI) industry is gobbling up resources such as electricity and water while creating noise pollution. It's a serious issue that major players in the AI industry must address immediately. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be able to solve at least a portion of the problem. Nvidia's Rubin-generation AI infrastructure eliminates the need for cooling fans that gulp up water. Instead, these new chips and networking components are cooled by a closed-loop liquid coolant. Most importantly, they work without requiring fresh water. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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