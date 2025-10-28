Amphenol Corp Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes Offerings

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced the pricing of its offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2027, $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027, $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028, $1.000 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030, $1,250 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2033, $1.600 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2036 and $1.650 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2055.

The floating rate notes will bear interest at a floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to Compounded SOFR, plus 0.53% per annum. The 2027 notes will have an interest rate of 3.800% per annum, the 2028 notes will have an interest rate of 3.900% per annum, the 2030 notes will have an interest rate of 4.125% per annum, the 2033 notes will have an interest rate of 4.400% per annum, the 2036 notes will have an interest rate of 4.625% per annum and the 2055 notes will have an interest rate of 5.300% per annum.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on November 10, 2025.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to pay the cash consideration for the Company's pending acquisition of CommScope Holding Company, Inc.'s Connectivity and Cable Solutions businesses, specifically the Data Center Connectivity Solutions business, the Broadband Communications business and the Building Connectivity Solutions business and the payment of fees and expenses related to the CCS Acquisition.