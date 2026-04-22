Ampol Aktie
ISIN: US0321235071
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22.04.2026 05:50:50
Ampol Q1 Total Sales Volume Down 0.3%
(RTTNews) - Ampol Limited (ALD.AX) reported first quarter total refinery production of 1,434 million litres, up 10% from a year ago. Total sales volume for the Group was 6,125 ML, down 0.3%. Lytton Refiner Margin was US$25.45 per barrel, for the quarter.
Ampol noted that the ramifications of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continue to present challenges and there is considerable uncertainty regarding the impact and duration of the conflict, as well as the rate at which fuel supply chains can recover.
Ampol is trading at A$32.60, up 3.13%.
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