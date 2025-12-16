Amrize Expands Production Capacity at Flagship U.S. Cement Plant

Part of Amrize’s $700 million of investments across its operations in 2025 to best serve customers

STE. GENEVIEVE, Missouri, December 16, 2025 – Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) today announced it has commissioned the production expansion of its cement plant in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, North America’s largest and market-leading cement plant.

The expansion adds 660,000 short tons of production capacity per year, increasing the plant’s total capacity to 5.5 million short tons annually, while improving operational efficiency. The project is part of Amrize’s $700 million investment in 2025 across its operations to best serve its customers.

“As the largest cement plant in North America, our flagship Ste. Genevieve plant sets the standard in our industry and has helped shape America from infrastructure and data centers to advanced manufacturing and high-rises,” said Jaime Hill , President of Amrize Building Materials. “This expansion further strengthens our market-leading plant, and we are proud to be increasing our domestic manufacturing to deliver quality and reliability as the partner of choice for our customers, while supporting local jobs and communities.”

This project expands Amrize’s “Made in America” cement offering, providing builders the guarantee of American manufacturing and quality, supporting American jobs and local communities. The production expansion further strengthens Amrize’s position as America’s top cement producer1, supported by a highly efficient distribution and logistics network.



