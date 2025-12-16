|
Amrize Expands Production Capacity At Missouri Cement Plant By 660,000 Short Tons/Year
(RTTNews) - Amrize Ltd (AMRZ), Tuesday announced its decision to increase production capacity of its cement plant in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri by 660,000 short tons per year, increasing the plant's total capacity to 5.5 million short tons annually.
The project supports Amrize's "Made in America" cement offering, providing builders the guarantee of American manufacturing and quality, supporting American jobs and local communities.
Jaime Hill, President of Amrize Building Materials, commented, "This expansion further strengthens our market-leading plant, and we are proud to be increasing our domestic manufacturing to deliver quality and reliability as the partner of choice for our customers, while supporting local jobs and communities."
Currently, Amrize's stock is trading at $56.58, up 0.16 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
