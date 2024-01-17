ams OSRAM pushes the limits of lighting and sensing at SPIE Photonics West 2024

ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters, will show live demonstrations of its diverse lighting and sensing products at the SPIE Photonics West Exhibition, Hall F booth 5607, in San Francisco’s Moscone Center. The show, which takes place January 30 – February 1, 2024, is heralded as the world’s largest photonics technology event and includes a conference with nearly 5,000 speakers and 60 technical courses. ams OSRAM’s experts will headline eight conference presentations about quantum dots, Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSELs), UV-C LEDs and more.

ams OSRAM offers a wide variety of photonics products, including LEDs, VCSELs, edge-emitting lasers, CMOS image sensors and mixed-signal analog integrated circuits. The company will debut two new groundbreaking products at the show. A new image sensor will offer power savings at high-quantum efficiency for battery-powered AR/VR devices and other camera-based eye tracking applications. The other new product is a compact photodiode that expands the company’s vital sign monitoring portfolio. It allows customers to optimize the power budget and extend battery life by reducing LED driving current.

"ams OSRAM has extensive experience in designing best-in-class photonic solutions, which is why we fully committed to this year’s Photonics West,” said Conrad Rodriguez, Sr. Vice President of Sales, Americas Region. "Our ten application demos and numerous conference presentations will illustrate how we work with customers to develop products that improve the way we live, work, drive and play.”

ams OSRAM’s team of experts will outline the benefits of the company’s products and describe the booth’s exciting demonstrations, including:

Power of Laser – LiDAR, Laser Illumination & Material Treatment

LiDAR demonstration features a wavelength-stabilized infrared pulsed edge-emitting laser diode. The laser diode offers strongly reduced wavelength shift over temperature, increasing signal to noise ratio, to enable higher detection range.

Barcode scanning application features a green laser diode with 20mW? output power. The laser diode is an efficient and highly visible light source that enables scanning even for long distances and in bright daylight.

Material treatment product portfolio features infrared laser bars, blue laser bars and chip on sub-mount for laser cutting, laser welding, 3D printing and other applications.

World of AR/VR - Small Devices with Image Sensor & Illumination

Optical module shows Near-to-Eye projection in AR glasses and features OSRAM OSTAR™ projection LED. The high-power LED enables lightweight AR glasses. Company also continues to refine its Vegalas™ laser emitter module, which reduces the size of the projection light engine by up to half.

2D and 3D sensing for AR/VR and camera-based eye-tracking features our new image sensor with Wafer Level Optics (WLO). The new, low-power sensor is very compact.

Medical - Vital Sign Monitoring and Medical Imaging

NanEyeM is one of the smallest digital miniature camera modules for medical endoscopes and features a CMOS image sensor. NanEyeM offers unique solutions for size-critical medical applications.

Smart watch wearable device can measure vital signs and features AS7058, SFH 2705 and SFH 7018. The products offer highly flexible LED and photodiode arrangements with fast signal acquisition.

Robotics - Path Sensing and Environment Imaging

One of the world’s first 1130nm VCSELs will be on display. With our partner Jabil Inc., we will demonstrate the unprecedented sunlight tolerance (>100Klux) of an 1130nm-based 3D camera, making it ideal for autonomous vehicles, robots, and agricultural platforms requiring object detection and collision avoidance sensing in both indoor and outdoor environments.

Robotic arm for various industrial applications features Mira220 CMOS image sensor. Mira220 is compact and offers on-chip noise reduction.

For more information, please visit the ams OSRAM SPIE Photonics West page. If you would like to schedule a media interview with one of our experts, contact sarah.carlson@ams-osram.com.

