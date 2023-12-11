Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.12.2023 09:15:08

Anemoi International Ltd: New id4 Contracts

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd: New id4 Contracts

11-Dec-2023 / 08:15 GMT/BST

Anemoi International Ltd

 

Anemoi International Ltd

(“Anemoi”, “AMOI” or the “Company”)

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

 

id4 awarded 5 New Contracts in the Middle East

The Company is pleased to announce that id4 AG (‘id4’), has signed five new, multi-year contracts in the Middle East for the provision of id4’s innovative client onboarding and lifecycle management software.  The aggregate value of the contracts is USD 29’000 in the first year, increasing to USD 35’000 in year three.

 

Commenting, Emmanuel Nay, iD4 Founder, stated “Whilst these initial contracts are relatively small, they are significant, not only because they expand on the company’s existing contract in the Middle East but because our early participation in the region’s increasingly regulated Financial Services Industry will, hopefully, create further potential opportunities.”

 

About:

 

id4 is a leading RegTech software company for the Financial Services industry. We solve an age-old problem using the most up to date technology to reduce manual processes. id4 gives Advisers, Wealth & Asset Managers and Private Banks all the tools they require to manage prospective clients from the outset of the relationship through to the end of the relationship; the Lifecycle of the relationship.

 

id4 is the go-to solution for financial industry professionals wanting a seamless, digital solution that identifies and verifies clients in real-time.

 

https://id4clm.com/

 

END

Investor Enquiries:

 

Anemoi International Ltd

enquiries@anemoi-international.com

 

 

www.anemoi-international.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: AMOI
LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
Sequence No.: 290950
EQS News ID: 1793357

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1793357&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Anemoi International Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Anemoi International Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Anemoi International Limited Registered Shs 0,01 29,56% Anemoi International Limited Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Woche der Notenbanken: Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- ATX letztlich etwas schwächer -- DAX knackt neues Rekordhoch -- Asiatische Börsen vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt zum Wochenstart Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex sich etwas stärker zeigte. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag im grünen Bereich. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen