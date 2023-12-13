|
13.12.2023 17:42:53
Anemoi International Ltd: PDMR shareholding
|
Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Anemoi International Ltd
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)
("Anemoi" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces that it has received notice that Duncan Soukup, Chairman, purchased a total of 400,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of £0.00675 per Ordinary Share. This brings Mr Soukup’s total holding in the Company to 8,625,142 Ordinary Shares representing 5.49% of the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|ISIN:
|VGG0419A1057
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|AMOI
|LEI Code:
|213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
|Sequence No.:
|291823
|EQS News ID:
|1796405
|
