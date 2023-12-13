Anemoi International Ltd: PDMR shareholding

13.12.2023 17:42:53

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
13-Dec-2023 / 16:42 GMT/BST

Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

The Company announces that it has received notice that Duncan Soukup, Chairman, purchased a total of 400,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of £0.00675 per Ordinary Share. This brings Mr Soukup’s total holding in the Company to 8,625,142 Ordinary Shares representing 5.49% of the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Duncan Soukup

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Anemoi International Ltd

b)

LEI

·      213800MIKNEVN81JIR76

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

 

 VGG0419A1057

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00675

200,000

£0.00675

200,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

-    Aggregated volume
 

-     Price

 

400,000

£2,700

e)

Date of the transactions

11 December 2023 / 13 December 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Enquiries:
  •  

Anemoi International Ltd

enquiries@anemoi-international.com

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: AMOI
LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
Sequence No.: 291823
EQS News ID: 1796405

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

