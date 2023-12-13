Anemoi International Ltd: PDMR shareholding

Anemoi International Ltd

Director/PDMR Shareholding

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

The Company announces that it has received notice that Duncan Soukup, Chairman, purchased a total of 400,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of £0.00675 per Ordinary Share. This brings Mr Soukup’s total holding in the Company to 8,625,142 Ordinary Shares representing 5.49% of the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Duncan Soukup 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Anemoi International Ltd b) LEI · 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares VGG0419A1057 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00675 200,000 £0.00675 200,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price 400,000



£2,700 e) Date of the transactions 11 December 2023 / 13 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction XLON

